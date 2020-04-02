OSSIPEE, N.H. – Marjorie Evelyn (Lightbody) Bearor, 96, passed away peacefully at Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee, N.H. on March 28, 2020. Born Feb. 7, 1924, she was the daughter of Arthur Lightbody and Margaret Stevens. She lived most of her life in Madison, Maine, graduating from North Anson Academy and attending the Skowhegan School of Business. She married Edwin Perkins on Jan. 1, 1944, who subsequently died April 10, 1947. They had two two children. She married Rene Edward Bearor on August 18, 1949, who died March 29, 2007. Together they had five children, and raised their brood of seven: Joyce Perkins Luongo of Portland, Ronald Perkins and wife Diane of Stratton, John Bearor and wife Pam of San Antonio, Texas, Jean Bearor and husband Joseph Bean of Falmouth, Sharon Bearor of Portland, Stephen Bearor and wife Dawn of Hampden, and Joanne Bearor of York Beach. Marjorie had 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by granddaughter Chelsea Bearor in 1989, grandson Spencer Bean in 2014; and six siblings, Ainslie Lightbody, Mary Berry, Walter Lightbody, Sadie Billings, Lillian Turcotte, and Allan Lightbody.She attended the Saint Sebastian Catholic Church and was a long-time member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was an excellent Candlepin bowler as attested by winning a few State Championships. Most will remember Marjorie from her many years at R.H. Reny’s Department Store in Madison. She greeted everyone with a smile and often had a joke to share. She loved celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, as well as camping every summer at Happy Horseshoe. Her favorite pastime was enjoying tea with friends and soundly beating them at her many card games.The Bearor family wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the loving and attentive care the staff provided to Marjorie at Mountain View Nursing Facility over the past several years.”To live in the hearts of others is not to die.” A memorial service will be planned at a later date.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison. Maine . www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

