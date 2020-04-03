IN AUGUSTA, 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.

10:26 a.m., property was recovered on Riverside Drive.

10:33 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

11:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue and Lorette Lane.

11:49 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

1:30 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Water Street.

6:27 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

8:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Gannett Street.

9:24 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

Friday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 10:35 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Neck Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 9:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Poplar Stream Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

Friday at 9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 11:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Jewell Street.

12:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Dixfield Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., fraud was reported on John Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 6:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 11:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Route 27.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

4:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

8:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

1:36 p.m., fraud was reported on Elm Street.

1:58 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Union Street.

4:35 p.m., a burglary was reported on Abbott Street.

7:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Court.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Court.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 2:13 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

4:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

5:48 a.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:58 a.m., fraud was reported on Peachtree Lane.

Friday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:11 p.m., Kyle W. Northrup, 30, of Jefferson, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder with priors, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug-crack, and an arrest warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Washington Street.

6:28 p.m., Timothy M. Barbeau, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief following the report of a general disturbance on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:26 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., Anne Westrupp, 66, of Sidney, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.

6:28 p.m., Stephanie M. Patenaude, 41, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following the report of a general disturbance on Northern Avenue.

7:41 p.m., Troy Arthur Sidelinger, 41, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 and violating conditions of release following the report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

