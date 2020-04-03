IN AUGUSTA, 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.
10:26 a.m., property was recovered on Riverside Drive.
10:33 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
11:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue and Lorette Lane.
11:49 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
1:30 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.
5:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Water Street.
6:27 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.
8:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Gannett Street.
9:24 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
Friday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
IN BENTON, Friday at 10:35 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Neck Road.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 9:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Poplar Stream Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Bangor Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.
Friday at 9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.
IN JAY, Thursday at 11:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Jewell Street.
12:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Dixfield Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., fraud was reported on John Street.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 6:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 11:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Route 27.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
4:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
8:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
IN STARKS, Thursday at 7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dexter Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.
1:36 p.m., fraud was reported on Elm Street.
1:58 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Union Street.
4:35 p.m., a burglary was reported on Abbott Street.
7:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Court.
9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Court.
11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 2:13 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.
4:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
5:48 a.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:58 a.m., fraud was reported on Peachtree Lane.
Friday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:11 p.m., Kyle W. Northrup, 30, of Jefferson, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder with priors, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug-crack, and an arrest warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Washington Street.
6:28 p.m., Timothy M. Barbeau, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief following the report of a general disturbance on Northern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:26 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., Anne Westrupp, 66, of Sidney, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.
6:28 p.m., Stephanie M. Patenaude, 41, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following the report of a general disturbance on Northern Avenue.
7:41 p.m., Troy Arthur Sidelinger, 41, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 and violating conditions of release following the report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
From a distance, Maine’s congressional delegation continues to work
-
Local & State
Bates professor partners with Colby, Bowdoin to print coronavirus protective gear
-
Business
Governor orders travelers to self-quarantine, suspends all lodging businesses
-
Local & State
Maine CDC won’t reveal virus projections it’s relying on to prepare for outbreak
-
Sports
Recreational athletes get creative to maintain workouts during coronavirus pandemic