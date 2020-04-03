DIXON – (MSG) Ret. Philip Bolduc, 74, of Dixon, Mo., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in his home, near Dixon, Mo..Mr. Bolduc is survived by his wife, Joy of the home; two daughters; Lisa Pierce (Todd) of West Gardener, Maine, and Mae Silliman of St. Robert, Mo.; a son, Thanh Chuong (Van Vong) of Greensboro, N.C.; three sisters, Margaret Cartonio of Portland, Gracia Julien of Augusta, Victoria Pulin of Augusta; a grandson, Richard Sheaffer (Katie) of Lebanon, Mo., two granddaughters, Julianne Silliman and Cassandra Silliman, both of Dixon, Mo.; six other grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.Services with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date for Mr. Bolduc. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville /St. Robert.Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com.

