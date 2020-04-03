RANDOLPH – Roy Bert Goudreau, 88, a former long-time resident of Randolph, died unexpectedly in his apartment at the Kennebec Plaza in Augusta on Friday, March 13, 2020. Roy was born in Lewiston on August 31, 1931, to the late Harriet (Larrabee) Hinkley and Joseph Goudreau. Roy, a retired shoe shop worker, primarily worked as an Edge-trimmer, though he knew every job in a shoe factory and would frequently happily help out in other departments when he had time. Roy’s last employment was at Etonic Shoe Factory in Richmond. Roy was married 58 years to Evelyn, who died this past December. Roy was a hard and dedicated worker who seldom missed a day of work. Roy was a fiscally responsible man who happily lived within his means. In later years, Roy’s short-term memory was fading, though he would frequently reminisce about his younger years telling stories with vivid recall, a grin on his face and a chuckle. A laid-back man, Roy gave most people the benefit of the doubt. Even so, Roy, when he felt he was being taken advantage of by an employer, had been known to walk off the job after having taken ‘all he could.’ When this did happen, Roy would invariably receive multiple calls, the same afternoon, from other factory supervisors because of his known work abilities, steadfastness, and reliability. Roy enjoyed eating out at various restaurants with family and friends and was quick to give feedback when asked what his opinion was of the restaurant. Roy also enjoyed hanging around a local garage after retirement, watching the comings and goings and the trials and tribulations of the rebuilding of a vehicle. Roy is predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, and three brothers, James Goudreau, Robert Goudreau, Joseph Goudreau Jr., and Larry Hinkley. Roy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Charles Tisdale of Pittston, and daughter Tammy Trask of York; sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and Lee Ware of Augusta, and sister Bessie Goudreau of Augusta; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Roy will be sadly missed. He was cremated and his ashes will be placed in various places, and his memory will be carried by those whose lives he touched.A private Spring burial will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery Annex in Randolph, with date to be determined. Arrangements were in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

