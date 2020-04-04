IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:52 a.m. a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

7:30 a.m., executive order violations were reported on Leighton Road and Riverside Drive.

9:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Gannett Street.

9:54 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:17 a.m.. a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

12:12 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

12:45 p.m., theft was reported on Hospital Street.

1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

5:58 p.m., drug offenses were reported on New England Road.

6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

6:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

8:26 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.

10:05 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Saturday at 1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.

1:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 12:54 p.m, a burglary was reported on School Drive.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 11:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Pine Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Savage Street.

Saturday at 3:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

12:14 p.m., theft was reported on Philbrick Street.

1:03 p.m., theft was reported on Philbrick Street.

6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 9:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 4:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 8:41 a.m., theft was reported on Federal Row.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:33 a.m., theft was reported on Art School Road.

2:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 2:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Hill Road.

Saturday at 3:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at noon, criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hubbard Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:47 p.m., mischief was reported on Fairview Street.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

1:10 pm., threatening was reported on Sunrise Drive.

6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:45 p.m., a burglary was reported on Water Street.

7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

11:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Friday at 2:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Narrows Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:08 p.m., April L. Frith, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release, following a report of a domestic disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:21 p.m., Tanya J. Trask, 33, of Hubbard Street, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and refusing to submit to arrest following the report of suspicious activity on Center Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:49 a.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of assault.

