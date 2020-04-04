IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:52 a.m. a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.
7:30 a.m., executive order violations were reported on Leighton Road and Riverside Drive.
9:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Gannett Street.
9:54 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:17 a.m.. a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
12:12 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Western Avenue.
12:45 p.m., theft was reported on Hospital Street.
1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
5:58 p.m., drug offenses were reported on New England Road.
6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.
6:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
8:26 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.
10:05 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Saturday at 1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on New England Road.
1:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
IN BENTON, Friday at 12:54 p.m, a burglary was reported on School Drive.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 11:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Pine Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Savage Street.
Saturday at 3:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.
12:14 p.m., theft was reported on Philbrick Street.
1:03 p.m., theft was reported on Philbrick Street.
6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 9:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 4:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 8:41 a.m., theft was reported on Federal Row.
IN MADISON, Friday at 11:33 a.m., theft was reported on Art School Road.
2:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 2:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Hill Road.
Saturday at 3:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at noon, criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.
7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hubbard Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:47 p.m., mischief was reported on Fairview Street.
4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.
1:10 pm., threatening was reported on Sunrise Drive.
6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
6:45 p.m., a burglary was reported on Water Street.
7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.
11:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Friday at 2:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Narrows Pond Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:08 p.m., April L. Frith, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release, following a report of a domestic disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:21 p.m., Tanya J. Trask, 33, of Hubbard Street, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and refusing to submit to arrest following the report of suspicious activity on Center Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:49 a.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of assault.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Maine
-
Local & State
Skowhegan Farmers Market opens summer location early to spread out
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine April 4 police log
-
Business
Central Maine Business Briefs: New Dimensions FCU donates $11,000
-
Sports
Sidelines: For Glenn and Laurie Fenlason, mountain biking trails are a source of comfort