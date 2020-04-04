AUGUSTA – Alden L. Ingraham, 92, of August and South Pasadena Fla., died peacefully at Togus Springs, Veterans Hospital, on March 30, 2020. He was born to Ralph S. and Maude S. Ingraham, on March 4, 1928. Alden was a retiree of Central Maine Power Company and served for many years on the Augusta City Council. He was a member of the Augusta Country Club and a former Shriner.He is survived by daughter Carol Michaud and husband Michael of Augusta, son Bryce W. Ingraham and wife MaryAnn of Saco and Saint Pete Beach, Fla., and son Alden Scott Ingraham and wife Kim of Augusta. He also leaves seven grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren. Alden was predeceased by his beloved wife Marial.Graveside memorial service will be held later this Spring at Forest Grove Cemetery in Augusta.

