DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bruce Ray Michaud, 58, of Daytona Beach, Fla., passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in Salem, Mass. to Dr. James and Norma Michaud on June 22, 1961.Bruce graduated from Gardiner High School in 1979. He went into the Army and became a helicopter crew chief, then went to Sacramento State and worked for Air California and then for American Airlines as a mechanic. He then worked for Ericson as a software engineer, and then worked many years with Nvidia in Santa Clara, Cal., as a senior engineer manager.Bruce had a great sense of humor and could mimic anything. He loved to fish, hunt and golf. He lived life to the fullest.He is survived by his parents; his sister Brenda Michaud and sister Kathy Purington and brother-in-law, Bill Purington; several nephews and nieces; and many friends who will miss him dearly. A celebration of his life will be held in Gardiner this summer.

