BRIGHTON PLANTATION – David J. “Bunky” Wright, 67, passed away at his home in Brighton Plantation on March 29, 2020. He fought cancer courageously, maintaining as much independence and privacy as he could. David was born in Waterville on Feb. 4, 1953, the son of David A. Wright and Rachel (Rose) Wright. He grew up in Clinton. In 1971 he graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield. He went on to attend Eastern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (EMVTI) from 1971-1972. David worked for the USDA for 11 years and then worked for the Waterville Post Office for 25 years, first as a Window Clerk and then as the General Delivery Clerk. He retired from the post office in 2008. He was a member of the Sebasticook Masonic Lodge #146. He was Worshipful Master of the lodge from 1982-1983. He was often asked by other lodges to deliver lectures, all delivered from memory. David was also a member of the Moose Alley Riders ATV Club. He enjoyed rides with family, friends and on his own too. David’s life centered around his family, children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his “wilderness” home tucked into the tall pines. He created a unique “tall pines” logo that can be used to identify many of his projects. His home was full of plants, light, and details that reflected his creativity and exceptional carpentry skills. He enjoyed feeding and watching birds, chickadees being one of his favorites. He found peace in the outdoors and enjoyed riding his ATV’s, working in the woods, at his pond and in his yard. He could often be found building wooden furniture, decks and picture frames. His special projects can be found in and outside his home and at the homes of family and friends. He was also well known for his quick wit, sense of humor and laugh. David loved dachshunds and currently shared his home with his devoted and playful dachshund, Russell (named after Bill Russell). He had several dachshunds throughout his life and often named them after athletes. He was an avid sports fan and supported the New England teams. He especially enjoyed watching and following the Red Sox. He coached Babe Ruth baseball when his sons were young. He also enjoyed attending and supporting his children and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.David was predeceased by his parents, David and Rachel Wright. He is survived by his sister Patty Pellegrino and husband Rich of Pittsfield, his brother Michael Wright and wife Dorene of South Portland; his daughter Jennipher (Wright) Smith and husband Ken of Benton, his son Tim Wright and wife Stacy of Winslow, his son Dustin Wright and wife Erica of Benton; and grandchildren, Alyssa Wright, Abby Wright, Rece Smith and Memphis Wright. The family would like to thank Dr. Byung Kim and the nurses and staff at Redington Fairview General Hospital Oncology Department and Chris Blanchette, PA at Somerset Primary Care for their compassionate care and extra special attention. Also a special thank you to David’s neighbors Jim, Dave and Matt who helped him in so many ways. At David’s request there will be no funeral service. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Clinton, Maine. Exodus 14-14: The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be still. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976In lieu of flowers,those wishing to make a donation in David’s name may do so to the:Jimmy Fund-Dana Farber Cancer Institute- PO Box 849168Boston, MA 02284 orwww.jimmyfund.org/gift

