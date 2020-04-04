PALERMO – John Alvin Bradstreet, 86, passed away peacefully March 30, 2020, with his friend and caregiver, Myra Achorn, by his side. He was born April 2, 1933 in Palermo to Gertrude (Dyer) Bradstreet and Oscar T. Bradstreet.He was educated in Palermo schools and graduated from Erskine Academy, class of 1951. After high school he joined the Navy and was stationed at Whidbey Island, Wash. and Kodiak, Alaska. After the Navy he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering, then returned to Palermo to work at Chemtron in Searsport.In the 1960’s he moved to Presque Isle to work for WAGM TV where he met his wife, Donna Louise Carlo. The couple were married Sept. 2, 1967. A change in jobs brought them to Augusta and later to Palermo where he worked for Central Maine Power Company. He retired in 1991. He was an active member of Searsmont United Methodist Church, Sheepscot Lake Fish and Game Club, Tri-County Beekeepers, and Palermo Historical Society.John resided in Augusta and was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Donna, and his sister Marian. He leaves behind his brother, Samuel of Merritt of Island, Fla.; daughter Heather of South Portland, and son Stuart (Amy) and two grandchildren, Olivia and Adam, of Palermo; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be missed by Ike, Joni, Marion, Bob and all his friends at the Cohen Center and the Senator Inn & Spa in Augusta. He was well liked by many.Arrangements are under the direction of Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast, ME 04915, phone: 207 338-9191. After cremation, burial will be at Hannan Cemetery, Palermo.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous