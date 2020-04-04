SOUTH GARDINER – Maurice C. Finley, 79, passed away March 27, 2020 at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Belfast on Dec. 7, 1940, the son of Frank and Cora (Phillips) Finley. Maurice was predeceased by his brothers James Finley, Frank Finley Jr. (Teddy), Raymond Finley and a sister Ramona Packard. He will be sadly missed by his many friends in the Richmond, Dresden, Gardiner area and particularly his longtime best friend Paul Fowler of South Gardiner. Special thanks to Dr. Linda Hermans for her friendship and the care given to Maurice for many years. Also, the doctors, nurses and others at Maine General Medical Center who cared for him the past few weeks. At his request, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

