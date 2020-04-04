NORRIDGEWOCK – Nancy Lee (Mullen) Fickett, 73, passed away March 29, 2020 at her home in Norridgewock surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 30, 1946 in Oakland, to James A. and Lorene L. (Perkins) Mullen. She grew up and was educated in the schools of Oakland. Never one to give up on a dream, Nancy earned her H.S. diploma in 2005. On Dec. 26, 1999, she married to the love of her life, Lincoln Fickett in Norridgewock.Nancy had many different careers in her life, such as waitressing, co-owning the Norridgewock Colonial Inn, and working as a BSP at Assistance Plus. However, Nancy always believed that her true calling was in providing foster care and over a 30-year span of time she opened her home to care for over 65 foster children. She was a member of the Maine Bed and Breakfast Association, the Waterville Church of God, Mountain Top Gospel Church, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Waterville Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed interior decorating, childcare, cooking and singing.Nancy is survived by her husband, Lincoln Fickett of Norridgewock; her children Stephen Michaud of Oakland and his two sons Nike Whitmore of Oakland and Stephen Michaud Jr. of Oakland; Brian Michaud and wife Janet of Oakland and their daughter Brianna Michaud; Cynthia Lafreniere and husband Richard of Oakland and their four children Serena Lafreniere, Sheena Lewis, Sasha Lafreniere, and Richard Lafreniere Jr.; Lincoln Fickett II and wife Fabiana of Hudson, N.H. and their two daughters Ariana and Isabelle Fickett; Dawn Fickett of Skowhegan and her daughter Cyneburgh Plourde; Douglas Fickett of Mercer; Robert Fickett and wife Carly of Bowdoinham; Ariel Stefani and husband Dylan of Wilton and their son Baker Stefani; Noah Fickett of Norridgewock; Kristopher Fickett of Norridgewock; and her nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Janet Quirion, James A. Mullen, Mary Thibodeau, Tim Mullen, Randy Mullen, Ronnie Mullen, Laurie Mullen Gilbert. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Lorene Mullen; and her brother Ricky Mullen.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishingmay make donations in Nancy’s memory to:ALS FoundationPO Box 96Natick MA 01760

