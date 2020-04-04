WINTHROP – Thomas P. Fales Sr., 68, of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Lamp in Lisbon.He was born in Malden, Mass. on Oct. 12, 1951, the son of George and Mildred (Edgerly) Fales.After graduation from high school, he served his country with the Air Force as a munitions specialist during Vietnam.After his service, Tom started his career in law enforcement. He was a reserve officer in Richmond, where he became the youngest police chief in Maine. After he left Richmond, he joined the Winthrop department and was one of the first D.A.R.E. officers in Maine to complete the program with a teacher.When he returned, he taught in the middle and elementary schools and enjoyed working with the children. Tom joined the Sabattus police force as a lieutenant and stayed there until his retirement as police chief. After his retirement, he worked part time for Securitas at Riverview Hospital.Tom was a man of integrity and stood up for what he believed in. He believed in “Do the best that you can, do what is right and treat others the way you would want to be treated”.He loved the White Mountains and enjoyed camping all over with friends and family.Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years Charlene Fales; his five children, Dana Fales and his wife Becky, Thomas Fales Jr. and Cydny, Charles Duncan and Tabitha, William Duncan and his wife Mara, and Kim Glowa; 17 grandchildren, Valerie, Haylee, Taylor, Sydney, Austin, Samantha, Kelsey, Paige, Ayden, Kirk, Christian, Katrina, Emma, Brittany, Hunter, Brook and Caldre; a brother, George Fales and his wife Carolyn, two sisters, Joyce MacInnis and Linda Foster and her husband Ken; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and a great-nephew.A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at the Winthrop United Methodist Church at a later date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom’s memory to theAlzheimers Association, Maine ChapterSuite 2C, 383 U.S. Rte. 1Scarborough, ME 04074or to theWinthrop United Methodist ChurchP.O. Box 136Winthrop, ME 04364

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous