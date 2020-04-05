TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Carl Hensley, 85, left this world to be with Jesus, Sunday March 22, 2020 in Titusville, Fla. He was born in Bar Creek, Ky. Dec. 16, 1934 to Ambrose and Zuby (Muncy) Hensley.Carl grew up in Kentucky where he graduated from Oneida Baptist High School. He served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He had a 32 year career as a Radar Technician with General Electric. His work took him to many places in the U.S. and foreign countries. For several years Carl was site manager at the radar site in Moscow, Maine where he met his wife Betty Durgin.Following his retirement in 1991, Carl and Betty enjoyed traveling in their motor home, visiting all 50 states. They settled in Moscow and Burnham during the summer months and for the past 18 years in Florida during the winter. Carl was a member of the Moose CIub in Titusville and in Montana, he was a member of American Legion Post #1 in Titusville, and the Stanley Beane Post #99 in Bingham, he was also appointed to the Commission of Kentucky Colonels.An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially the game of golf. He looked forward to playing with family and friends and hosting the annual “Hensley Open” with his sons at the Lakeview Golf Course in Burnham where he and his wife lived for eight years during the summer. Carl was also very happy just riding the back woods with his two beloved dogs.He was predeceased by his sisters, Thelma, Mary Faye and Doris, and brothers Elbert, Russell, Chuck and Herb; and a stepgranddaughter Andrea Messer.He is survived by his wife Betty (Durgin) Hensley of Titusville and Moscow, Maine; a daughter Teri Berg, sons Darryl, Carl “Dean”, Alan “Craig/Roscoe” and Jon, stepchildren Tammy Messer, Laurie Murphy, Valerie Travers, Tina Rowell and Stephen Lockard; brothers, Corbet, Hezekiah and Jimmy Ray, a sister Ruby Wilkersonl 14 grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren. Carl will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A memorial service will be held later in the summer. Place, time and date will be announced. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.comln lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the:American HeartAssociation51 US Route #1Suite MScarborough, ME 04074

