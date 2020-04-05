READFIELD – Gerald “Jerry” W. Clark, 76, the husband of the late Francine Little Clark, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home in Readfield. Born Nov. 8, 1943, in Mobile, Ala., he was the son of Gerald W. Clark Sr. “Jack” and Irma O. (Fowles) Clark. Jerry attended both Kents Hill, and Winthrop High Schools, graduating from Winthrop High School in 1963. After graduating from Winthrop H.S., he enlisted in the United States Army, serving prior to and during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After the crisis subsided, he became a drill instructor (for good reason), and eventually became a member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard, where he was privileged enough to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and married the love of his life, Francine. He worked at Carlton Woolen Wills in Winthrop for a brief period, before working for the Maine Department of Transportation for nearly 35 years. After retiring from MaineDOT, he returned to the Department as a consultant inspector for many years. Jerry loved snowmobiling, hunting, dancing with Francine, reloading ammunition, gatherings with family and friends, and most of all, attending all the sporting and school events his son, and eventually grandsons, were part of. He took much pride in his family and enjoyed being with, and talking about, them as much as possible. He was predeceased by his adoring wife, Francine; and his sister, Joan Shailer, of Green Valley, Ariz.He is survived by his son, Michael, his wife Jennifer, and their two sons, Nathan and Alexander Clark of Readfield; brother, Ernest “Gene” Clark, of Crockett, Texas, and his wife Yolanda, sisters, Cheryl Martin-Hunt, and her husband Eric, of Fairfield, and Carol McLeod, and her husband Bruce, also of Fairfield; uncle, Ernest White, and his wife Jane, of Brunswick; cousin, Sheri Testa, and her husband Andy, of Connecticut; aunt Ellen in Georgia; nieces, Debra Sue, Stephanie, Heather and April, nephews, Robert, Jon, and Ryan; along with many other cousins throughout the southern U.S. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

