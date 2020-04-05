PALERMO – Nancy A. Sullivan, 81, of Palermo, formerly of Malden, Mass., passed away on April 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Robert Sullivan of Palermo, formerly of Malden, Mass.Devoted mother of Robert F. Sullivan and his wife Kathleen (Wright) Sullivan of Malden, Mass., Robin (Sullivan) Watson and her husband Glenn Watson Jr. of Malden, Mass., Lori A. Sullivan and her partner Jorge M. Leite of Malden, Mass., Lisa (Sullivan) Thibert of Everett, Mass., Lynne Sullivan (Bardaro) and her husband Frank Bardaro of Revere, Mass.; and her devoted furry companion, Scooter Sullivan. She was adored by nine grandchildren, two of whom preceded her in death; and three great-grandchildren. Also preceded in death by her parents, Alice (Rice) Norman and Frederick J. Norman of Malden, Mass. Nancy worked for many years as a technical writer and also worked as a hospice respite worker both in Massachusetts and Maine. Once retired, she moved to Maine and spent her days doing crafts, making new friends and enjoying her “little slice of heaven”. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Wildlife Care Center in Vassalboro and the Common Ground Fair.A private memorial service will be celebrated with family.Remembrances in her memory can be made to theWildlife Care Center1787 North Belfast Ave.Vassalboro, ME 04989

