IN ALBION, Saturday at 12:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Marks Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
8:35 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Elm Street.
10:11 a.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.
1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.
3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
4:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkwood Drive.
5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.
5:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
10:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 12:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Days Store on Main Street.
6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bartlett Road.
IN BENTON, Friday at 12:55 p.m., a burglary was reported on School Drive.
IN CHELSEA, Friday at 7:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cooper Road.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 1:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Family Dollar on Route 3.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:40 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Morrison Avenue.
Sunday at 9:17 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
9:33 p.m., assault was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 5:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Drive.
1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
4:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
Monday at 4:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:53 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.
8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Gardiner Area High School.
5:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
10:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
Sunday at 9:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at the Waterfront.
7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
8:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 3:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Densmore Court.
11:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Central Street and Chamberlain Drive.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 3:46 p.m., assault was reported on Moore Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Sunday at 7:04 p.m., a person was reported missing from Bean Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 1:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Swan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 8:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Cedar Village Plaza.
9:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.
2:12 p.m., assault was reported on Fairview Street.
IN PITTSTON, Friday at 12:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 27.
IN READFIELD, Monday at 1:58 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of suspicious activity on Gordon Road. A full report was not available at press time.
IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 9:47 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tiffany Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
3:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 1:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 7:47 p.m., theft was reported on Webber Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.
2:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.
3:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Village Green Road.
4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
5:58 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
6:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Drummond Avenue.
9:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
Monday at 5:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:30 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.
6:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Kidder Street.
7:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prospect Street.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:44 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:35 a.m., James W. Rittal, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a reported domestic disturbance on Old Belgrade Road.
5:40 p.m., Richard A. Hilton, Jr., 42, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property and violating a condition of release following a reported theft of a motor vehicle on Civic Center Drive.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 4:59 p.m., John Bernard Farrell, 58, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
9:42 p.m., Michael Joseph Mosher, 22, of Eustis, was arrested on charges of terrorizing, criminal mischief and burglary.
IN GARDINER, Sunday at 3:15 p.m., Jon Westerlund, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of suspicious activity on Brunswick Avenue.
8:01 p.m., Isaac Perry, 19, of Harpswell, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Winter Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 4 p.m., Michael L. Bulger, 48, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a reported domestic dispute on Crummett Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:07 a.m., Randy R. Tremaine, 47, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of disorderly conduct on Front Street.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 1:36 p.m., Jayson J. Carver, 47, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior conviction, following a reported traffic offense at Fieldstone Variety on Route 3.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., Ian McFadden, 46, of Liberty, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Winter Street. A full report was not available at press time.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3 p.m., Robert J. Fortier, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop near Harold Street and College Avenue.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
High school athletes, coaches react as spring sports season nears cancellation
-
Uncategorized
‘So happy!’ Larry Lord is going home
-
Local & State
Second Maine astronaut set to launch into orbit Thursday; historic trip to be livestreamed
-
Business
Idexx cutting workers’ pay by 10 percent as business wanes during outbreak
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Retired nurse Beverly Collins dies from complications of coronavirus