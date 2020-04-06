IN ALBION, Saturday at 12:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Marks Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

8:35 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Elm Street.

10:11 a.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.

3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

4:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkwood Drive.

5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

5:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 12:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Days Store on Main Street.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bartlett Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 12:55 p.m., a burglary was reported on School Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 7:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cooper Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 1:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Family Dollar on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:40 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Morrison Avenue.

Sunday at 9:17 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

9:33 p.m., assault was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 5:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Drive.

1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

4:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

Monday at 4:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:53 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.

8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Gardiner Area High School.

5:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

10:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Sunday at 9:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at the Waterfront.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

8:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 3:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Densmore Court.

11:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Central Street and Chamberlain Drive.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 3:46 p.m., assault was reported on Moore Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Sunday at 7:04 p.m., a person was reported missing from Bean Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 1:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Swan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 8:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Cedar Village Plaza.

9:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

2:12 p.m., assault was reported on Fairview Street.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 12:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 27.

IN READFIELD, Monday at 1:58 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of suspicious activity on Gordon Road. A full report was not available at press time.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 9:47 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tiffany Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

3:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 1:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 7:47 p.m., theft was reported on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

2:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

3:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Village Green Road.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:58 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

6:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Drummond Avenue.

9:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

Monday at 5:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:30 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

6:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Kidder Street.

7:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prospect Street.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:44 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:35 a.m., James W. Rittal, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a reported domestic disturbance on Old Belgrade Road.

5:40 p.m., Richard A. Hilton, Jr., 42, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property and violating a condition of release following a reported theft of a motor vehicle on Civic Center Drive.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 4:59 p.m., John Bernard Farrell, 58, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:42 p.m., Michael Joseph Mosher, 22, of Eustis, was arrested on charges of terrorizing, criminal mischief and burglary.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 3:15 p.m., Jon Westerlund, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of suspicious activity on Brunswick Avenue.

8:01 p.m., Isaac Perry, 19, of Harpswell, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Winter Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 4 p.m., Michael L. Bulger, 48, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a reported domestic dispute on Crummett Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:07 a.m., Randy R. Tremaine, 47, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of disorderly conduct on Front Street.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 1:36 p.m., Jayson J. Carver, 47, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior conviction, following a reported traffic offense at Fieldstone Variety on Route 3.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., Ian McFadden, 46, of Liberty, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Winter Street. A full report was not available at press time.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3 p.m., Robert J. Fortier, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop near Harold Street and College Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: