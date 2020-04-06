Skowhegan Free Public Library, at 9 Elm St., offers several online resources on its website skowhegan.lib.me.us.
Resources include Tumble Book Library, Tumble Math, Teen Book Cloud, Romance Book Club, Games, Games, Games, InterLoanLibrary, cloudLibrary by bibliotheca, and more, according to its website.
For more information, call 474-9072 or email [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
High school athletes, coaches react as spring sports season nears cancellation
-
Uncategorized
‘So happy!’ Larry Lord is going home
-
Local & State
Second Maine astronaut set to launch into orbit Thursday; historic trip to be livestreamed
-
Business
Idexx cutting workers’ pay by 10 percent as business wanes during outbreak
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Retired nurse Beverly Collins dies from complications of coronavirus