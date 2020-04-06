Skowhegan Free Public Library, at 9 Elm St., offers several online resources on its website skowhegan.lib.me.us.

Resources include Tumble Book Library, Tumble Math, Teen Book Cloud, Romance Book Club, Games, Games, Games, InterLoanLibrary, cloudLibrary by bibliotheca, and more, according to its website.

For more information, call 474-9072 or email [email protected].

filed under:
skowhegan maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles