Skowhegan Free Public Library, at 9 Elm St., offers several online resources on its website skowhegan.lib.me.us.

Resources include Tumble Book Library, Tumble Math, Teen Book Cloud, Romance Book Club, Games, Games, Games, InterLoanLibrary, cloudLibrary by bibliotheca, and more, according to its website.

For more information, call 474-9072 or email [email protected].

