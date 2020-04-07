IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:23 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:23 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

7:07 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

9:02 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

9:06 a.m., a probation check was made on Water Street.

9:21 a.m., indecency was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:28 a.m., needles were recovered at Bridge and Crosby streets.

9:30 a.m., disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

9:37 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Gage Street.

9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkwood Drive.

10:02 a.m., an executive order violation was reported on Glendon Street.

10:15 a.m., theft was reported on State Street.

10:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street Place.

11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monroe Street.

Noon, property was recovered on Union Street.

12:05 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

12:36 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

1:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:35 p.m., a summons was issued following the report of a general disturbance on Water Street. Further information was unavailable by press time.

1:36 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

2:01 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Marketplace Drive.

2:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

2:16 p.m., a summons was issued following the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Melville Street. Further information was unavailable by press time.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

3:04 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:07 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on State Street.

3:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:48 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

5:01 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Civic Center Drive and Old Belgrade Road.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

5:26 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Newland Avenue.

6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

6:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Edison Drive.

7:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:29 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:32 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:57 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

9:06 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Tall Pines Way.

9:21 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

10:42 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.

11:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Green Street.

Tuesday at 1:43 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

2:07 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

3:40 a.m., a well-being check was requested on North Belfast Avenue.

4:15 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

4:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Forest Lane.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 7:02 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Horseback Road.

IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Monday at 12:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Main Street and Broadway.

8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street.

Tuesday at 1:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:38 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Elm Street.

1:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on the bridge at the corner of West and Water streets.

3:30 p.m., criminal trespass was reported at the waterfront pump station on Main Avenue.

8:42 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Dresden Avenue.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 1 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Bean Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 11:50 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Hill Street.

12:14 p.m., a fight was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

7:08 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Webb Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reynolds Hill Road.

5:50 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Pond Road.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 10:08 a.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:01 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Blue Jay Way.

12:34 p.m., a protection order was served on Elm Street.

1:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Celtics Drive at Countryside Trailer Park.

1:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:24 p.m., an emergency order violation was reported on Ursula Street.

2:53 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

3:02 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Crawford Street.

3:05 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported at Elm Plaza.

4:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Aviation Way.

5:08 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

7:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Green Road.

7:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chaplin Street.

8:28 p.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.

10:10 p.m., a caller from Pleasantdale Avenue reported someone was missing.

10:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Place.

10:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN WAYNE, Monday at 9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Wayne boat launch.

IN WILTON, Monday at 5:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Temple Road.

9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

10:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., noise was reported on Birch Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:19 p.m., a caller from Ginger Avenue reported someone was missing.

6:30 p.m., a case involving sex offenses were reported to the police department.

Tuesday at 3:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 9:49 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Memorial Drive.

12:37 p.m., a family fight was reported on Hutchins Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:46 a.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct with offensive words or gestures and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following the report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Water Street.

11:49 a.m., Richard Albert Hilton Jr., 42, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and two counts of violating conditions of release following a report of criminal mischief at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

3:02 p.m., Phillip E. Botts, 62, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass following the report of criminal trespass on Medical Center Parkway.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 3:14 a.m., Christopher M. Maturi, 48, of Eustis Plantation, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:11 a.m., Todd Berton Carson, 45, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of reckless violation of a protective order, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:03 a.m., Dayshawn Roberts, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, Ryan S. Blake, 32, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant on Heath Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 1:13 p.m., Heidi R. Allen, 46, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following an incident on Hutchins Lane.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:12 a.m., Jeremy Gene Upp, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violation conditions of release following the report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Franklin Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:15 p.m., Michael C. Prue, 46, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of reckless conduct after it was reported he allegedly fired a shot from his gun to get people to stop fighting. His firearms were also taken.

