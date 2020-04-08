IN ANSON, Monday at 9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

5:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Starks Road.

Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Mills Road.

Wednesday, 8:28 a.m., mischief was reported on Ken Taylor Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:10 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dalton Road.

8:51 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Edison Drive.

8:57 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Glenridge Drive.

9:35 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Newland Avenue.

10:05 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Brann Avenue.

11:33 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Lafayette Street.

11:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Murray Street.

11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Street.

1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:23 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested at Water Street and Calumet Bridge.

3 p.m., drug offenses were reported on North Street.

3:44 p.m., indecency was reported on Memorial Circle.

5:24 p.m., lost property was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

5:51 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Cony Street.

6:06 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Boothby Street.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

6:37 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Stone Street.

7:07 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Hope Way.

7:28 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.

8:33 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Anderson Lane and Cross Hill Road.

9:04 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cumberland Street.

9:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.

9:45 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 10:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Hill Road.

Tuesday, 11:26 a.m., mischief was reported on Goodrich Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 2:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bangor Road.

3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McNally Road.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Bert Berry Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Norridgewock Road.

3:57 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Newhall Street.

8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

3:33 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.

5:06 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Woodman Avenue.

5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 5:06 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

5:09 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue. A full report was not available at press time.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., theft was reported on Lewiston Road.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Huntington Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Martins Road.

1:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

Tuesday, 4:09 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Hailey Hill Road.

5:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Starks Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairfield Street.

Tuesday, 12:08 p.m., a drug offense was reported on South Greenridge Heights.

12:50 p.m., a missing person was reported on Heath Street.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Pond Road.

Wednesday, 8:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Heath Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

10:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Avenue.

8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Park Street.

8:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, March 31 at 1:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Lincoln Street.

8:32 p.m., a well-being check was requested at the police station on Gardiner Street.

Thursday at 9:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pleasant Street.

Friday at 10:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

5:09 p.m., an animal problem was reported at mile marker 43 northbound on Interstate 295.

Saturday at 7:35 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:57 p.m., found property was reported at the police station on Gardiner Street.

4:09 p.m., a weapon offense was reported on Ridge Road.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

Monday at 1:56 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Hideaway Lane.

3 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Hathorn Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on McClellan Street.

11:29 a.m., shoplifting was reported on North Avenue.

7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Tuesday, 11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on East Ridge Road.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

4:52 p.m., mischief was reported on East Ridge Road.

8:20 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Waterville Road.

10:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday, 6:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 10:08 a.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

3:58 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

5:16 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

8:52 p.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennebec Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:18 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m., Joseph Henry Everett, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass following the report of criminal trespassing on Stone Street.

Wednesday at 12:45 a.m., Tina M. Hart, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release following a report of a general disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:28 p.m., Garrett Matthew Henry, 35, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:41 p.m., Jonathan P. Goodwin, 42, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Wednesday, 7:10 a.m., Robert G. O’Brien, 62, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUMMONS

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., Joshua R. Lemar, 37, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a report of suspicious activity on Spring Street.

