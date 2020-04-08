IN ANSON, Monday at 9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
5:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Starks Road.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Mills Road.
Wednesday, 8:28 a.m., mischief was reported on Ken Taylor Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:10 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dalton Road.
8:51 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Edison Drive.
8:57 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Glenridge Drive.
9:35 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Newland Avenue.
10:05 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Brann Avenue.
11:33 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Lafayette Street.
11:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Murray Street.
11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Street.
1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.
1:23 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested at Water Street and Calumet Bridge.
3 p.m., drug offenses were reported on North Street.
3:44 p.m., indecency was reported on Memorial Circle.
5:24 p.m., lost property was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
5:51 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Cony Street.
6:06 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Boothby Street.
6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
6:37 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Stone Street.
7:07 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Hope Way.
7:28 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.
8:33 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Anderson Lane and Cross Hill Road.
9:04 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
9:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cumberland Street.
9:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.
9:45 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.
Wednesday at 12:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 10:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Hill Road.
Tuesday, 11:26 a.m., mischief was reported on Goodrich Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 2:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bangor Road.
3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McNally Road.
6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.
IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Bert Berry Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Norridgewock Road.
3:57 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Newhall Street.
8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
3:33 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.
5:06 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Woodman Avenue.
5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 5:06 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.
5:09 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue. A full report was not available at press time.
9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., theft was reported on Lewiston Road.
9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Huntington Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 10:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Martins Road.
1:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
Tuesday, 4:09 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Hailey Hill Road.
5:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Starks Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
2:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairfield Street.
Tuesday, 12:08 p.m., a drug offense was reported on South Greenridge Heights.
12:50 p.m., a missing person was reported on Heath Street.
8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Pond Road.
Wednesday, 8:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Heath Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
10:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Avenue.
8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Park Street.
8:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, March 31 at 1:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Lincoln Street.
8:32 p.m., a well-being check was requested at the police station on Gardiner Street.
Thursday at 9:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pleasant Street.
Friday at 10:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
5:09 p.m., an animal problem was reported at mile marker 43 northbound on Interstate 295.
Saturday at 7:35 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Main Street.
Sunday at 12:57 p.m., found property was reported at the police station on Gardiner Street.
4:09 p.m., a weapon offense was reported on Ridge Road.
7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
Monday at 1:56 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Hideaway Lane.
3 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Hathorn Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on McClellan Street.
11:29 a.m., shoplifting was reported on North Avenue.
7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on East Ridge Road.
2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
4:52 p.m., mischief was reported on East Ridge Road.
8:20 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Waterville Road.
10:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
Wednesday, 6:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN STRONG, Tuesday at 10:08 a.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.
3:58 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.
5:16 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
8:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.
8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.
8:52 p.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.
10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennebec Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:18 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m., Joseph Henry Everett, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass following the report of criminal trespassing on Stone Street.
Wednesday at 12:45 a.m., Tina M. Hart, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release following a report of a general disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:28 p.m., Garrett Matthew Henry, 35, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation hold.
11:41 p.m., Jonathan P. Goodwin, 42, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Wednesday, 7:10 a.m., Robert G. O’Brien, 62, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
SUMMONS
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., Joshua R. Lemar, 37, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a report of suspicious activity on Spring Street.
