JACKMAN – Emily Grace Pinkham, 74, of Jackman, passed away at Redington Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after a short illness.

She was born June 29, 1946 at Farmington, eldest child of Maynard and Rachael (Tozier) Pinkham, and was soon diagnosed with cerebral palsy. She was cared for at home by her beloved mother for 33 years, where she was also included in family trips, reunions and fairs. She then went to live at the Northland Manor in Jackman, where she happily resided for 41 years, was an active member of the Ruffled Feathers Red Hat Club, and occasionally attended services when the United Church of Christ minister would hold them at the Manor.

Each summer she would spend a week at Pine Tree Camp in Rome, and would often participate in the Special Olympics of Maine. She was well known and loved by the Jackman community.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother Eddie; and niece Vicki Lynch. She is survived by her youngest brother, Steve Pinkham of Quincy, Mass.; two aunts and one uncle; many cousins; and four nieces, Sonia Batchelder of Glenburn, Andrea Bushway of Manchester. N. H., Kelly Furman of Kenduskeag, and Brittney Pinkham of Nampa, Idaho; and two nephews, Andy Pinkham of Plymouth, Maine and Edward Pinkham Jr. of Skowhegan.

Graveside services will be held sometime in the summer of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine.

