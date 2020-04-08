MOUNT VERNON – Arthur R. Tuttle, 93, of Mount Vernon, died peacefully Monday April 6, 2020 at his home.He was born in Gardiner, Jan. 16, 1927, the son of Ruby and Beatrice (Davies) Tuttle. Arthur was a man of considerable abilities and was self-employed mostly as a sign painter. He served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater, earning several medals. He enjoyed the simple country life and visiting with his many friends.Mr. Tuttle is survived by his son, Ross Tuttle and his wife, Betsy; brothers, Allan Tuttle and his wife, Marsha and Lawrence Tuttle and his wife, Zoe, his sister, Jackie Bymaster; half-siblings, Dana Osbourne and his wife, Judy and Judy Osbourne; very special friends, David and Daphne Sanders, Ron and Charlene Lockwood, Alan and Libby Harvell, Norma Wing, Jim Landry, Paul Crockett and Cheri Hamilton; as well as caregivers, Maria Perkins and her assistants, Becca Ducharme, Lisa Goucher and Sherry Lisherness who all showed him much love and compassion while taking excellent care of him.Arthur will be buried at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

