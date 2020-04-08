ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Charles Edward Jaques Jr., 70, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.Ed is survived by his loving wife, Holly, of 49 years; daughter, Julie (Robert) Johnson; grandson, Colin (Andrea) Jaques; and his brothers, Bill, Peter (Kathleen), Richard (Beth), and Alan (Shari); as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.Ed was born in Sharon, Mass. on July 3, 1949 to Charles and Irene Jaques, but as a member of a Marine Corps family, lived in many different states while growing up.Ed joined the U.S. Army after graduating from high school in 1967. While stationed in North Carolina, he met the love of his life, Holly Bonita Harper, and they married and had many adventures together. In 2015 they reached their dream of retirement in St. Augustine, Fla. where Ed and Holly loved warm weather, the beach and their wonderful neighborhood, San Savino.Ed loved basketball and was an enthusiastic coach for his grandson, Colin. He enjoyed reading, especially about history; watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox; and spending time with family and friends. A memorial service and burial will be held in Augusta.Local arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

