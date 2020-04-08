AUGUSTA – Madeline Theresa (Pepin) Patenaude, 96, of Augusta passed away April 3, 2020 at her home under the care of her loving family and MaineGeneral Hospice. Madeline was born April 29, 1923 in Augusta, the daughter of George and Margaret (McNamara) Pepin. Madeline graduated from Cony High School in 1942 and married her high school sweetheart Rene (Irenee) Patenaude on March 9, 1943. Madeline excelled in high school sports. Musically talented, she was an accomplished accordionist. She also played the piano, and organ. She was the organist at St. Joseph Church in Rockwood, where she summered for over 40 years and also during the winter in Fort Myers, Fla. Madeline and her brother, Leo, produced two accordion CDs while in their 80s. She also loved to sing and dance. Madeline sang with the Augusta Symphony for many years. Madeline was well known for her love of fishing, meal preparation, and baking skills, but mostly as the matron of the “Patenaude family”. She proudly told people she was the mother of eight, grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 20.; Madeline was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Rene; and their son, David; along with her sisters, Louise Veilleux, Yvette Morrissette, Beatrice Gilbert, an infant brother, Fernand, and brothers Leo and Richard Pepin.She is survived by one brother, Raymond Pepin, sister-in-law Bernadette Pepin; David’s wife Yvonne (Prevost) Patenaude; daughters, Dorothy Butler of Augusta and Elizabeth Patenaude of Sidney; sons, Dominic and his wife Suzanne of Winthrop, Denis and his wife Gail of Belgrade, Thomas and his wife Elise of Sidney, Todd and his wife Johanne of Augusta and George and his wife Louise of Augusta; brother-in-law Dr. Raymond Patenaude and his wife Monique; and sister-in-law Cecile Morin.At her request, there will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church in Augusta at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, photos, and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:St. Michael School56 Sewall St.Augusta, ME 04330andMaineGeneral HospiceP.O. Box 828Waterville, ME 04903

