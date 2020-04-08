FORT MYERS, Fla. – Robert A. Cole, born in Gardiner on Dec. 13, 1946, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fla. He was one of four children of Evelyn and Gilbert Cole of Gardiner. Bob graduated from GAHS in 1965, where he excelled in basketball and worked for the Kennebec Journal as a paperboy. Bob served honorably in the U.S. Army in Mannheim, Germany. Following military service, he resided in West Haven, Conn. where he attended school and worked full time. Bob retired from Kodak in 2005. Bob and his beloved companion of 30 years, Linda J. Haskell, lived in Winthrop and enjoyed the winter months at their home in Florida. Bob was an expert at restoring classic cars and was an amateur photographer. Bob was predeceased by his parents. In addition to his beloved companion, Linda, he leaves behind three sisters, Wendy McLaughlin of Naples, Fla., Mary Ann (Bonnie) Cole of Naples, Fla., Kathryn Cole of Fort Myers, Fla.; and several very special nephews; great-nephews and niece; many cousins; and long-time friends. A memorial service will be held in Maine later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the Blessed Memory of Robert A. Cole, to your local chapter of the American Heart Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »