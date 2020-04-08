LEWISTON – Theodore Albert Bryant Jr., “Ted”, “Rusty”, 65, of Fairfield, from Winthrop, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Lewiston, after a brief battle with cancer.He was born Dec. 2, 1954, to surviving parents, Theodore A. Bryant Sr., and Ruth Foster Bryant. He leaves behind son, Jason W. Bryant (spouse Dawn); grandchildren, Alana S. Nichols, Liliane A. Nichols, Elijah L. Cormier, Samuel I. Bryant, Charles W. Bryant, and daughter, Jillian C. Bryant. He is also survived by siblings, Sally Bryant Wallace (widow of Theodore Wallace), Stephen Bryant, Betty Bryant, Timothy Bryant, Christopher Bryant, David Bryant (spouse Amy); and many nieces and nephews; two aunts, an uncle; and several cousins.He was in the U.S. Navy, was a diesel mechanic and truck driver, beloved father and grandfather. He loved to get his hands dirty “turning wrenches,” playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his children. Rusty was very proud of his children and grandchildren and will be missed dearly, but one day we will all be together again.A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this year. Inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

