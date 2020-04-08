Astronaut Chris Cassidy is scheduled to climb into a Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft early Thursday morning for a six-hour flight to the International Space Station.

And when he arrives, the York native will help make Maine history.

It will be the first time two Mainers are on the International Space Station at the same time.

Astronaut Jessica Meir, who grew up in Caribou, is finishing up her first six-month stint on the space station. She and Cassidy will live and work together in space for nine days before her mission ends.

Cassidy, meanwhile, will remain along with two Russian crew mates and will spend six months on the space station. It is his third trip to space.

NASA TV will broadcast live coverage of the launch from the Baiknour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan starting at 3 a.m. in Maine. Take-off is scheduled for 4:05 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., NASA will begin its docking coverage, with the docking of the Soyuz on the space station anticipated at 10:15 a.m.

At noon, NASA will show Cassidy and crew mates Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos opening the hatch and boarding the space station.

Cassidy and Meir are the first two Mainers to spend significant amounts of time in space. Astronaut Charles Hobaugh, who was born in Bar Harbor but raised in Ohio, spent 36 days in orbit during his career.

Cassidy, 49, has been in pre-flight quarantine since early March, when he traveled to Star City, Russia, with his wife. His departure will lack some of the fanfare usually associated with spacecraft launches because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cassidy’s family will not be present for the launch.

Cassidy, who lives in Houston with his family, was a standout athlete at York High School, graduating in 1988. He went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1993 and serve four deployments as a SEAL in Afghanistan and the Mediterranean. He also earned a master’s degree in ocean engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2000.

Cassidy first traveled to space aboard the shuttle Endeavour in 2009. On that mission, he became the 500th person to fly in space. During the 16-day mission, he participated in three spacewalks to help install the Japanese Kibo laboratory’s exposed facility and replace solar array batteries on the Port 6 truss of the space station, NASA said.

In 2013, Cassidy spent 166 days aboard the International Space Station, which traveled 70 million miles orbiting Earth while Cassidy was aboard.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: