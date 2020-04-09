IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Leavitt Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

6:55 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

10:20 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Glenridge Drive.

11:07 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.

11:48 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

11:56 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Burns Road.

12:29 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:40 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Drew Street.

1:41 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:40 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Quimby Street.

2:59 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

3:41 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

3:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Whitten Road.

4:18 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Cony Street.

4:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

6:24 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Stone Street.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fuller Road.

9:08 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Memorial Bridge.

10:10 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Winthrop Court.

11:57 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 12:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Leighton and Bond Brook roads.

12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.

12:59 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., a well-being check was made on Route 27.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Lindseys Way.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:28 a.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelley Street.

6:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.

9:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Covell Road.

10:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 11:52 a.m., theft was reported on Hasson Street.

IN FAYETTE, Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Richmond Mills Road.

9:54 p.m., a noise complaint was made on North Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 9:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Richmond Road and Ricker Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 10:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 1:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., theft was reported on Route 126.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 7:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Megan Drive.

7:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:40 p.m., a missing person was reported on Libby Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Badger Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:38 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:11 a.m., threatening was reported on South Grove Street.

1:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Central Avenue.

2:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

2:49 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Poolers Park Way.

2:57 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Terrace.

5:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Terrace.

6:19 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

Thursday, 2:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Charland Street.

5:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Hill Terrace.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowdoin Street.

7:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Clark Street.

8:11 a.m., a stray animal was reported on Norris Hill Road.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norcross Point.

Thursday at 12:07 a.m., a family fight was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:31 a.m., Madelyn B. Danse, 19, of Portland, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release following the report of a simple assault, on Medical Center Parkway.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., Matthew McIver, 33, of Thorndike, was arrested on a probation revocation.

8:25 p.m., Chauncey James Chapman, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Thursday, 12:50 a.m., Christopher David Snow, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONS

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 6:36 a.m., Christopher R. Kenney, 33, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Northern Avenue.

