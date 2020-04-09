LEWISTON — The Public Theater is taking this time to regroup and refocus on its future programming, and wanted to pass along a bit of theatrical joy to brighten your day during these unsettling times, according to theatre newsletter.

During this international crisis, National Theatre Live has decided to offer free viewing of four of its past productions on its YouTube channel. The first show it is offering is the production of the sublimely silly comedy “One Man Two Governors.” It’s available through Wednesday, April 8, on its YouTube channel.

Also, many larger arts institutions have been releasing archival videos of past productions for free viewing at this time. The Public Theater recommends some (mostly free) theatre links to explore.

• Pbs.org

• Playbill’s Recommendations at playbill.com

• The Globe Theatre at globeplayer.tv

For more information, call The Public Theatre at 782-2211.

