NEWS CENTER Maine is hosting an all-day telethon Thursday with all nine United Way chapters in the state to raise money to help Mainers in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Now is the time for neighbors to help their fellow neighbors with food, fuel assistance, and other services to help make ends meet,” said NEWS CENTER Maine, also known as WCSH Channel 6, a Portland-based NBC affiliate, in a statement posted on its website.
Mainers can donate to their local United Way chapter via this link or by calling 855-875-4328 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The telethon includes three hours in which all donations will be matched by a corporate sponsor up to a certain amount.
From 6 to 7 a.m., Central Maine Power Co. will match up to $25,000 of viewer donations. From 12 to 1 p.m., Nestle Waters subsidiary Poland Spring will match up to $50,000 of viewer donations. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bangor Savings Bank will match up to $25,000 of viewer donations.
