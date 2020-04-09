PITTSTON – Christopher S. Buzzard passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home in Pittston. Christopher was born on Oct. 19, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn. He was the son of the late Richard Buzzard and Carolyn (England) Honaker. He moved to Maine to be closer to his mother when his stepfather passed away. Christopher had many passions in life. He enjoyed being active outdoors; hiking, kayaking, and making improvements to his home. He worked hard to create a camp area on his property and enjoyed spending time there with his friends and loving, longtime love, Janet. A recent hike up Mount Washington was one of the most recent accomplishments that he was proud to talk about. Chris cherished several dogs over the years — Boomer was his most recent, obedient companion. His talent for playing bass guitar did not go unnoticed. Chris was an accomplished bass player and played in numerous local bands. Chris was always encouraging friends, co-workers and other people he met to come listen to his band play. Chris had a sense of humor and loved to laugh. He would strike up a conversation and win people over in no time. He enjoyed being around his friends and having a good time. Chris was employed at Central Maine Power in Rockland for 13 years as a line clerk. During his time at CMP he made many friends. He enjoyed the annual ice fishing trip with the CMP guys to First Settlers Lodge. He will be missed by his CMP family. Chris is survived by the love of his life, Janet A. Johnson, of Pittston; and his two sisters, Terri Stafford and her husband Glenn of Memphis, Tenn., and Deanna Carothers and her husband Lee of Arkansas. He is also survived by his niece, Margaret Parkman, nephew, Robert Stafford; many cousins. Chris will be missed by his loyal dog, Boomer. Chris is also predeceased by his nephew, Aaron Carothers.A celebration of Christopher’s life will be held at a later time. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Av., Gardiner, Maine.

