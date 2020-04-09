SEBAGO – Joan “Joanie” Guenard, 85 of Sebago, formerly of East Hartford, Conn., passed away on April 4, 2020, from complications from Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Sidney on April 14, 1934, to parents, Patrick and Rose (Pender) Dubord. Joan grew up in Augusta and graduated Cony High School. In 1953, she married Robert Guenard; together they moved to East Hartford, Conn. and raised their only son, David. Joanie enjoyed life and loved to travel, gardening, going to car shows and cruise in their “1940 Ford” and most of all visiting with friends and family. After 36 years in Connecticut they retired to Sebago and built their dream home. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert “Bob” and his little buddy “Rusty”; son, David and his wife Pam of Broad Brook, Conn.; her brother, Maurice and his wife Gloria of Augusta, sisters-in-law, Gerry, Claire and Shirley; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Raymond, Rosaire and Patrick.A service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate in Joan’s memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous