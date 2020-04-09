READFIELD – Kenneth Jesse Clark, 68, loving and devoted husband, father, friend, and community member, died of complications from cancer and COVID-19 at MaineGeneral Medical Center on March 30, 2020 with his loving wife, Lori by his side. For the past 18 months, Ken fought courageously against a devastating diagnosis, stage IV pancreatic cancer, which could have meant immediate surrender. But Ken took another, harder route, finding unimaginable reserves of strength and determination during the course of a disease known for its brutality. He endured the pain and indignities of cancer and its treatment, all for the chance to enjoy more moments with family and friends. He timed visits, dinners out, weekends away and ordinary tasks between treatments when he felt best. In February, he and Lori enjoyed a wonderful week in Florida visiting family, walking the beach, and making memories. Ken’s courage and will to survive is his legacy. The way he met the last challenges of his life will forever be an inspiration. Born on May 10, 1951, Ken was the oldest of three children of Doane and Dolores (Tice) Clark. He spent his childhood in Pennsauken, N.J., part of a close-knit, fun-loving family. He fondly remembered family camping trips, Boy Scouts activities, neighborhood ball games, and most of all, summers spent at Tumble Inn, the family cottage on Long Beach Island. Ken took great pleasure in introducing his own three children to the unique charms of the Jersey Shore.He graduated from Pennsauken High School in 1969 and attended Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., majoring first in physics then later computer science. Ken stayed in Wilkes-Barre, getting a job at the Times Leader newspaper, and worked his way up through the ranks to Director of Information Technology. From the way he told it, working on the newspaper’s large mainframe computers in the early 1980s required equal parts skill, persistence and cussing, a technique he perfected through the years on many mechanical problems.He met his future wife, Lori, when she joined the Times Leader staff, and when he was offered a job at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas, they moved there together in 1984. For many years, Ken was a coordinator of the Cowtown Marathon/10K, and he also enjoyed bike riding along miles of prairie despite the Texas heat. Ken and Lori were married on July 25, 1987. They enjoyed 32 happy years together raising their children and exploring the natural world. Their oldest children, Sean and Emily, were born in Texas. In 1998, Ken joined Central Maine Power as a systems analyst, where he remained until his retirement in 2019. The family settled in Readfield and youngest daughter, Elise was born in 2000. Quiet-natured but fun-loving, kind, and generous, Ken was a lifelong sci-fi reader and Stephen King fan who could fix or assemble just about anything. A bucket list highlight for Ken was a surprise skydiving adventure for his 60th birthday. He was planning another skydive for his 69th birthday in May. Ken was an active and dedicated member of the Readfield Trails Committee.Ken is predeceased by his parents, Doane and Dolores Clark, and brother Wesley.He is survived by his wife, Lori Douglas Clark; children, Sean, Emily and Elise Clark; sister, Shirley Haddon; brother- and sister-in-law, Rick and Amy Douglas; sister-in-law, Lisa Clark; nieces Jacquelyn Haddon and Ashlee Ricci, nephews, Ryan Haddon, Cory Ricci and Craig Douglas; great-nieces, Morgan and Kinsley; and several special cousins.Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home in Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held this summer at a date to be announced.Those wishing to honor Ken’s memory may send donations to: Readfield Trails CommitteeAttn. Greg DurginReadfield Town Office8 Old Kents Hill Rd.Readfield, ME 04355

