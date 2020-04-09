AUGUSTA – Michael S. Hanna, 58, passed away unexpectedly at Maine General Hospital in Augusta with his wife and family by his side on the evening of April 2, 2020. Mike was born on May 30, 1961, in Bath.Mike worked for Bath Iron Works for 38 years and was scheduled to retire in June. He loved his family above all, but a close second was his love for his Harley and his cats. Mike also enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, woodworking, and kayaking.Mike was a jack of all trades and even built his own two-person wooden kayak. He loved to travel and camp with his family and more recently had a motorhome that he enjoyed with his wife. Mike loved to travel with his family going to places such as Disneyworld, Graceland, the Grand Canyon, Myrtle Beach, Fla., Hawaii, and New Jersey. Mike also traveled through many states to attend bike weeks in Sturgis, S.D., Laconia, N.H., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Mike is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Annette (Desjardins) Hanna of Augusta; parents, Raymond Sr. and Nancy Hanna of Brunswick; three daughters, Nicole Desjardins of Augusta, Amber Gray and husband Chad of Virginia, Lacy Babineau of Damariscotta; brothers, James Hanna of Brunswick, Larry Hanna and wife Marion of Alna, Raymond Jr. Hanna and wife Rita of Bowdoin, sister, Loriann Hanna of Brunswick; grandchildren, Hayden Gray, Thomas, and Hailey Babineau; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. A special thank you goes out to Augusta’s EMTs and all the staff at Maine General Hospital to specifically include nurse, Sharon, for her kindness and compassion.A celebration of life will be held in July in Augusta at the Desjardins Home. More information to follow on FACEBOOK invitation.

