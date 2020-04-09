The University of Maine Cooperative Extension has created a collection of food safety resources selected specifically for use during the current pandemic, according to a news release from the extension.
COVID-19 Food Safety Information for Maine Consumers features links to fact sheets, guidelines and videos
with information on proper disinfection techniques, food purchasing and storage, recipes using pantry staples and the role of hand washing in food safety.
For more information, contact Kathy Savoie at [email protected], 800-287-0274 or visit extension.umaine.edu.
