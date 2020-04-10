IN CANAAN, Thursday at 1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:14 p.m., burglary was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORINNA, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 6:31 p.m., vandalism was reported on Field Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:27 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Center Road.

Friday, 5:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 4:53 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:05 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

2:05 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Broadway.

8:11 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 24.

Thursday at 8:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Waterfront Park.

9:49 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.

8:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Plaisted Street.

Friday at 12:38 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on River Road. A full report was not available at press time.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 1:41 p.m., theft was reported on Cummings Drive.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Thursday at 8:16 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons on Marble Point Road. A full report was not available at press time.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 10:11 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bigelow Hill Road.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Childs Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Pullen Drive.

4:51 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sunrise Drive.

10:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.

5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

Friday, 1:15 a.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported at Harvey’s Park.

6:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 10:50 a.m., mischief was reported on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Blue Jay Way.

12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Sox Drive.

1:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Gold Street.

1:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Merryfield Avenue.

1:11 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pine Street.

1:46 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:47 p.m., theft was reported on Tardiff Road.

11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sturtevant Street.

11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Friday, 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Forest Park.

1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

ARREST

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:08 p.m., Justin S. Buker, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Beech Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:25 a.m., Timothy M. Barbeau, 45, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of violating a condition of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:20 a.m., Paul W. Duplin Jr., 30, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

Editor’s note: Police logs from Augusta were not available due to widespread power outages.

