IN CANAAN, Thursday at 1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:14 p.m., burglary was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CORINNA, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on West Ridge Road.
IN DETROIT, Thursday at 6:31 p.m., vandalism was reported on Field Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:27 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Center Road.
Friday, 5:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 4:53 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:05 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
2:05 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Broadway.
8:11 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 24.
Thursday at 8:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Waterfront Park.
9:49 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.
8:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Plaisted Street.
Friday at 12:38 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on River Road. A full report was not available at press time.
IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 1:41 p.m., theft was reported on Cummings Drive.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Thursday at 8:16 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons on Marble Point Road. A full report was not available at press time.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 10:11 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bigelow Hill Road.
8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Childs Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Pullen Drive.
4:51 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sunrise Drive.
10:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.
5:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.
5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported at Harvey’s Park.
6:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Malbons Mill Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 10:50 a.m., mischief was reported on Dexter Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Blue Jay Way.
12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Sox Drive.
1:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Gold Street.
1:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Merryfield Avenue.
1:11 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pine Street.
1:46 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:47 p.m., theft was reported on Tardiff Road.
11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sturtevant Street.
11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Friday, 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Forest Park.
1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
ARREST
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:08 p.m., Justin S. Buker, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Beech Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:25 a.m., Timothy M. Barbeau, 45, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of violating a condition of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:20 a.m., Paul W. Duplin Jr., 30, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.
Editor’s note: Police logs from Augusta were not available due to widespread power outages.
