The Maine Women’s Lobby has a new COVID-19 resources page and is offering ways to connect using virtual programming, according to a newsletter from the organization.

The existing and pending legislation has been summarized and its favorite local and national resources have been pulled together on the page for those trying to access critical social services during this time. It includes short and visual information, such as a slide-summary on the CARES Act on its Facebook page.

To stay connected with its community while staying at home, the staff is encouraging participation in its COVID-19 Solidarity Video Project. Using the educational software FlipGrid, people can submit a short video of themselves responding to any or all of the following three prompts:

• How are you and your community staying healthy, connected, and supported during the COVID-19 outbreak?

• What have you learned about our social safety net?

• What emergency changes to our social structure would you like to keep permanently?

People can browse through the submissions of other users and check-in on how friends and community are doing in this unprecedented time. FlipGrid can be accessed on a computer or phone, but it has been found that it’s easier to do on a computer at flipgrid.com.

• Girls’ Day at the Statehouse was canceled — but is going virtual. Stay tuned for more information about the Girls’ Day sessions, materials, and other resources. The silver lining is that many of these resources will be able to be available for the whole community.

• Throughout April and May, a live Q&A will be featured with experts on different areas of public policy (and sharing the recordings for those who can’t be live). Links and information will be available on its Facebook page, website, and its next newsletter.

Community highlights

• April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Maine Women’s Lobby staff has the survivors, friends and family of survivors, and sexual assault victim advocates across Maine on their minds this month. Maine’s sexual assault helpline is 800-871-7741. For those or for someone you know who needs support, chat/text support is available on weekdays through mecasa.org.

• Also, the 2020 Census will help shape Maine’s services, political districts, federal tax dollars, and more — but Maine is behind in responses. Those who haven’t completed their Census yet, it is one of the quickest ways to support Maine’s future from your own home.

