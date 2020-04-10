NEW PORTLAND — For the fourth year, the Western Mountains Baptist Church is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior residing in the towns served by Carrabec and Mt. Abram high schools, School Administrative District 74 and SAD 58, according to a news release from the church.
The application deadline is Friday, May 15.
Students are encouraged to complete an application online at westernmountainschurch.org or print the form and mail to WMBC, P.O. Box 264, Kingfield 04947. Forms also are available from a guidance counselor.
