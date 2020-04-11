IN ALBION, Friday at 12:12 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Main Street.

IN ANSON, Friday at 12:05 a.m., a fire was reported on Arnolds Road.

2:16 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on West Mills Road.

3:19 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Cross Road.

12:16 p.m., loud noise was reported on Second Street.

Saturday at 7:23 a.m., an assault was reported on River Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 2:50 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Corson Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:09 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cedar Court.

11:05 a.m., a complaint about counterfeiting was made on Western Avenue.

11:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:35 a.m., simple assault was reported on Elm Street.

11:41 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Wilson Street.

11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:32 p.m., a dog at large was reported at Monarch Drive and Blair Road.

2:03 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Stone Street.

4:05 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Leighton Road.

4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

4:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

5:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.

8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

8:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

Friday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:14 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Franklin Street.

9:33 a.m., complaints about an animal were made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

12:50 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

1:47 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Cony Street.

4:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

4:46 p.m., assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

5:25 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

8:28 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:12 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Stanley Road.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:41 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:33 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Chapel Street.

Saturday at 12:15 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Old Belgrade Road and Medical Center Parkway.

IN AVON, Friday at 4:37 a.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Mt. Blue Pond Road.

6:25 a.m., a line reportedly snapped on Mile Square Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 4:36 p.m., a fire/odor investigation was reported on Oakland Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 12:02 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on East Street.

12:20 a.m., wires were reported down on Clinton Avenue.

6:20 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Gogan Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 2:01 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Guilford Road.

5:05 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Ripley Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 12:15 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Hill Road.

12:20 a.m., wires were reported down on Battle Ridge Road.

6:35 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Clarke Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 1:11 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

2:25 a.m., a tree with lines down was reported on West Road.

4:55 a.m., a power line was reported down on Borough Road.

7:18 a.m., a line was reported down on Zions Hill Road.

9:01 a.m., a line was reported down on Stinchfield Hill Road.

9:19 a.m., a line was reported down on Egypt Pond Road.

10:29 a.m., a tree was reported on a line on Ridge Road.

11:42 a.m., a tree was reported on a line on Adams Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 3:01 a.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 1:17 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

2:23 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Bangor Road.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lindsey’s Way.

8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

1:13 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Railroad Street.

8:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

IN CONCORD PLANTATION, Friday at 6:05 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported, no location given.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 12:23 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 12:11 a.m., wires were reported down on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:05 a.m., wires were reported on Summit Street and Skowhegan Road.

12:08 a.m., wires were reported down on Oakland Road.

12:17 a.m., wires were reported down on Main Street.

12:39 a.m., wires were reported down on Summit Street.

12:52 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Norridgewock Road.

1:14 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Center Road.

1:18 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on High Street.

1:20 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Center Road.

1:23 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on High Street.

1:27 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Davis Road.

1:37 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Six Rod Road.

1:38 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Martin Stream Road.

2:44 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Back Road.

3:49 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Norridgewock Road.

3:54 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Oakland Road.

5:17 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5:46 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Oakland Road.

5:52 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Norridgewock Road.

6:10 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on High Street.

6:26 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Martin Stream Road.

6:56 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Maketu Drive.

3:06 p.m., a caller from Martin Stream Road reported a scam.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:29 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

12:59 a.m., a line was reported down on Titcomb Hill Road.

1:04 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Seamon Road.

4:58 a.m., a line was reported down on Fairbanks Road.

5:14 a.m., a line was reported down on Titcomb Hill Road.

6:50 a.m., a vehicle crash with injury was reported on Fairbanks Road.

7 a.m., a line was reported down on Farmington Falls Road.

8:52 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

9:12 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Clover Mill Road.

9:33 a.m., a line was reported down on Voter Hill Road.

9:47 a.m., a line was reported down on Granite Heights.

10:48 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Temple Road.

12:26 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

5:02 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Temple Road.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 12:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Drive.

7:59 a.m., a fire with a flooded basement was reported on Granite Heights.

8:24 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 2:41 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:36 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Ford Hill Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 11:06 a.m., a fire with a tree on a line was reported on West Shore Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:04 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Main Street.

12:46 a.m., trees and wires were reported down on Weston Avenue.

1 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Maxim Street.

4:12 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on White School House Road.

4:38 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on River Road.

4:57 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Thurston Road.

5:25 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Old Point Avenue.

5:27 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on White School House Road.

5:35 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Lakewood Road.

6:10 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Gray Street.

6:42 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on White School House Road.

12:38 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Old Point Avenue.

12:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

Saturday at 1:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rowell Road.

IN MADRID, Friday at 6:17 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 12:38 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Katie Crotch Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 2:05 a.m., a fire with a power line down was reported near Starks and Glenn Harris roads.

2:48 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Beans Corner Road.

4:04 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Mercer Road.

4:05 a.m., a power line was reported down on Cape Cod Hill Road.

4:09 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

4:42 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

5:55 a.m., a power line was reported down on Kimball Pond Road.

7:14 a.m., a line was reported down on Industry Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 6:05 a.m., a tree reportedly was blocking the road on Holley Road.

10:10 a.m., a line was reported down on Stewart Road.

10:28 a.m., a line was reported down on High Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:06 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 2:33 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Town Farm Road.

3:32 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on High Street.

4:05 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Town Farm Road.

Saturday at 12:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

1:15 a.m., noise was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:40 a.m., wires were reported down on Belgrade Road.

6:04 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Madison Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 1:55 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Madawaska Road.

2:19 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Lang Hill Road.

4:23 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Estes Avenue.

5:52 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Main Street.

3:19 p.m., mischief was reported on South Ridge Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 5:15 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Mile Square Road.

7:21 a.m., a line was reported down on Number 6 Road.

11:55 a.m., a fire with a tree on a line was reported on Bray Hill Road.

12:14 p.m., a tree was reported on a line on East Madrid Road.

1:03 p.m., a fire with a line down was reported on Bray Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:09 a.m., wires were reported down on Madawaska Road.

12:11 a.m., wires were reported down on Snakeroot Road.

12:12 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Higgins Road.

12:31 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Waverly Terrace.

12:59 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Canaan Road.

1:11 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Lincoln Street.

1:48 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Madawaska Avenue.

2:09 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Madawaska Avenue.

2:15 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Sebasticook Street.

2:38 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Waverly Street.

3:13 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Lincoln Street.

3:58 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Elm Street.

4:11 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Sebasticook Street.

4:18 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Chester Street.

5:03 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Beans Corner Road.

6:49 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Nichols Street.

6:56 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Main Street.

IN RIPLEY, Friday at 12:37 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Stream Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 2:19 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Ripley Road.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Friday at 11:51 a.m., a fire with a tree on a line was reported on Salem Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 5:45 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:14 a.m., a fire was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

12:21 a.m., wires were reported down on Cowette Street.

12:25 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Back Road.

12:29 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on East River Road.

12:37 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Bailey Street.

12:42 a.m., wires were reported down on Sesame Street.

1:15 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Waye Street.

Also at 1:15 a.m., a caller from Harvey’s Park reported shots were fired.

1:29 a.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Adams Street.

1:41 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Canaan Road.

2:20 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Canaan Road.

2:51 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Palmer Road.

3:01 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Varney Road.

5:18 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Adams Road.

5:30 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Hilton Hill Road.

5:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

6:17 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Russell Road.

6:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

7:25 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Chamberlain Street.

5:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.

Saturday at 12:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Steward Hill Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 1:34 a.m., a fire was reported on Lake View Drive.

1:51 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Quaker Lane.

2:09 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN SOLON, Friday at 1:29 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on River Road.

1:31 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on South Solon Road.

6:39 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on River Road.

7 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Jones Street.

IN TEMPLE, Friday at 5:46 a.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Temple Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:03 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

6:58 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cherry Hill Terrace.

8:27 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Crescent Street.

10:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

10:10 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Donald Street.

10:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.

11:16 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Ridge Road.

5:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Celtics Drive.

IN WILTON, Friday at 12:40 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Orchard Road.

12:45 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Orchard Drive.

12:48 a.m., a power line was reported down on Walker Hill Road.

12:51 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Orchard Drive.

1:33 a.m., a line was reported down on Walker Hill Road.

4:30 a.m., a line was reported down on High Street.

5:05 a.m., a line was reported down on Main Street.

5:34 a.m., a line was reported down on Walker Hill Road.

6:37 a.m., a line was reported down on Weld Road.

7:05 a.m., a line was reported down on McCrillis Corner Road.

8:31 a.m., a line was reported down on Allen Street.

8:33 a.m., a fire with a tree on a line was reported on Terrace Drive.

8:43 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Pond Road.

9:07 a.m., a tree was reported on a line on Orchard Drive.

10:06 a.m., a tree was reported on a line on North Pond Road.

12:11 a.m., a flooded basement was reported on Mcrae Street.

1:36 p.m., a problem with a basement was reported on Curve Street.

2:45 p.m., a line was reported down on Orchard Drive.

Saturday, a road hazard was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.

Saturday at 2:41 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Pattees Pond Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 8:03 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Route 41.

12:27 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

Friday at 9:06 a.m., Amanda Bechard, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and loud, unreasonable noise on Franklin Street.

During the same incident, Jeremy Gene Upp, 44, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

Friday at 4:29 p.m., Carl Albert Jackson, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release on Water Street.

7:34 p.m., two summonses on a charge of shoplifting were issued on Civic Center Drive.

