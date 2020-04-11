The Maine Music Society is pleased to announce that Dr. Richard Nickerson will become its new artistic director for the 2020-21 season. John Corrie has served as artistic director for the last 14 years and is retiring at the end of the current season. Dr. Nickerson, or “Rick,” will assume this role starting in July and is already planning a variety of stirring performances for next year’s concert season.

Nickerson presently serves as director of choral activities at Windham High School in Windham and as minister of music at North Windham Union Church. He is a highly-qualified musician with degrees in choral conducting as well as experience in orchestral conducting. A frequent guest conductor and clinician, he has made numerous guest appearances in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Nickerson has received numerous awards including Maine Music Educator of the Year, Maine Distinguished Choral Director of the Year and runner-up for Maine Teacher of the Year. In December 2016, he was named as a Top 10 finalist for the Music Educator Grammy Award.





Nickerson’s opening concert will be the “Heritage Holidays” on Dec. 12 and 13.

U.S. CELLULAR OFFERS TIPS TO MAKE SOCIAL DISTANCING MORE PRODUCTIVE AND ENJOYABLE

Many Americans have been asked to seek the safety of their own homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Cellular is committed to keeping customers connected, but also understands that humans are naturally social. So, if the option to connect in-person isn’t available, mobile technology can be a great way to help bridge that gap.

Some tips to help make life more productive and enjoyable during this time:

• The Maine Department of Education has pulled together a web page with important links for educators, parents and students, including information on feeding Maine students.

• Getting outside: Maine Public Radio has pulled together some resources for getting outside during the COVID-19 crisis including Nature Nuggets from the Ecology School in Saco.

• Host virtual gatherings. Meet with co-workers or host a digital happy hour with family and friends or a virtual playdate for kids. Chat apps include Facetime, Skype and Google Hangouts. It’s good to hear a person’s voice and uplifting to see smiling faces.

• No gym, no problem. With many gym locations being closed, staying in shape is still possible from home. Check in with your local gyms, yoga studios, and trainers to see if they are doing virtual classes. If not, check out YouTube, Core Power Yoga or Tone It Up for online workout videos for you to try in your living room.





• Practice good video-conferencing etiquette. When hosting meetings from your home office on your device, don’t forget to dress professionally, mute your audio when not speaking and maybe keep the dog from making an on-camera appearance.



















