IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:09 am., a well-being check was performed on Washington Street.

11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:48 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Monroe Street.

11: 49 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Lafayette Street.

Noon: an overdose rescue was performed on Glenridge Drive.

12:53 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Bangor Street.

1:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Armory Street.

1:19 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Smith Street.

1:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on River Street.

1:46 p.m., recovered property was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

2:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

3:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported n Townsend Street.

5:39 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Pine Grove Lane.

6:01 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Winthrop Street.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

9:40 p.m., a well-being/mental health check requested on Boothby Street.

9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

10:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

Sunday at 12:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

12:23 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Western Avenue.

3:06 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Green Street.

3:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Windsor Avenue.

IN AVON, Saturday at 1:03 p.m., a road hazard was reported on River Road.

1:21 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Cross Road.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 11 a.m., trees were reported down on Chandler Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 4:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Owens Street.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 4:04 p.m., trees were reported down on Main Street.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 4:53 p.m., wires were reported down on Morrill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:21 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Main Street.

5:52 p.m., wires were reported down on Ridge Road.

7:47 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Drive.

7:59 a.m., a flooded basement was reported on Granite Heights.

8:24 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

8:44 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

10:19 a.m., lines were reported on down on Perham Street.

1:51 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Porter Hill Road.

2:12 p.m., a caller from Whittier Road reported someone was missing.

10:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 11:40 a..m., a road hazard was reported on Freeman Ridge Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 7:07 a.m., a well-being check was performed on High Street.

9:21 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Water Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 7:51 p.m., a power line was reported down on West Shore Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 2:47 p.m., wires were reported down on Nichols Street.

4:31 p.m., wires were reported down on Horsetail Hill Road.

5:39 p.m., wires were reported down on Horsetail Hill Road.

9:38 p.m., trees were reported down on Tupper Road.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

2:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hayden Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 2:17 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Beach Road.

6:14 pm., an unattended death was reported on Beach Road.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Annabessacook Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 12:43 p.m., wires were reported down on Madison Road.

11:38 p.m., a caller from Madison Road reported hearing shots fired.

Sunday at 5:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:19 p.m., a theft was reported, no location given.

7:16 p.m., noise was reported on Oak Street.

10:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gagnon Road.

2:52 p.m., wires were reported down on Ridge Road.

3:07 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Highland Park.

3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

IN PALYMRA, Saturday at 4:01 p.m., wires were reported down on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 8:10 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on North Orchard Street.

IN ROME, Saturday a caller from Starbird Lane reported hearing shots fired.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:34 a.m., wires were reported down on Russell Road.

11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

12:02 p.m., loud noise was reported on Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

12:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Drive.

12:45 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Sunrise Drive.

1:05 p.m., wires were reported down on Back Road.

2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

5:27 p.m., trees were reported down on Palmer Road.

8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:27 p.m., a fire was reported on Notch Road.

10:43 p.m., wires were reported down at Somerset Business Parkway.

IN STRONG, Saturday at 9:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.

1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

4:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Elm Plaza off Main Street.

5:43 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported, no location given.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:03 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

10:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 7:43 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Jay Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

4:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

4:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Bay Street.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunbar Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:58 p.m., Troy S. Glazier, 52, of Farmingdale, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating without a license following the report of traffic complaints on Civic Center Drive.

Sunday at 4:08 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile, no residence or gender provided, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and minor possessing liquor following a motor vehicle stop at Mount Vernon and Burns roads. During the same incident, a second arrest number was issued, but no information was provided in the log.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:20 a.m., Alex J. Murphy, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of aggravated forgery following a complaint of counterfeiting on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 9:21 p.m., Skylar Vogel, 21, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor. During the same incident the following were also issued summonses: Josh A. Grant, 18, of Wayne, on charges of furnishing liquor to a minor and possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor; Cameron Scott Rowles, 18, of West Gardiner, on a charge of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor; a 17-year-old juvenile, no residence or gender provided, possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor; a 16-year-old juvenile, no residence or gender provided, possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor.

