The Bowdoin International Music Festival has canceled its 2020 summer season, the first time the festival will not convene on the Bowdoin College campus since its inception in 1964.

Co-artistic directors David Ying and Phillip Ying announced the news in an email on Monday, which also was signed by Elliot Rosen, the festival board chairman, and Daniel Nitsch, the festival executive director.

The festival draws talented musical students from across the world to the Bowdoin’s Brunswick campus each summer for instruction and concerts, presented by faculty and students. This year, the festival instead will offer online performances, masterclasses and other programming for students and audiences.

In a letter announcing the season’s cancellation, festival leaders appealed to supporters for their financial help. “We need you now more than ever,” they wrote. “With the loss of all tuition and ticket sale revenue, our normal year-round expenses present a financial challenge. We hope and ask that you allow us to redirect any designated donations given this fiscal year to our annual fund to sustain us during the year ahead. For concert attendees we ask that you consider substituting whatever your regular purchase would have been with a direct contribution in the same amount. If you have the capacity to increase your gift even in the face of this upheaval we will be particularly grateful.”

