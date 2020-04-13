IN ANSON, Sunday at 9:02 p.m., threatening was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:33 a.m., counterfeiting was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.

1:06 p.m., needles were recovered near Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Street.

1:37 p.m., assault was reported on Bond Street.

2:07 p.m., a stray cat was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

2:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

9:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Washington Street and Northern Avenue.

Monday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowles Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Damascus Road.

8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

5:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 2:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Neck Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 3:46 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 6:22 p.m., harassment was reported on New Portland Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:28 a.m., kidnapping was reported on Rice Rips Road.

5:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN READFIELD, Saturday at 9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadow View Drive.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, April 6 at 3 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Hathorn Street.

Tuesday, April 7 at 1:53 p.m., lost property was reported on Main Street.

4:08 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Kimball Street.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Gaubert Street.

Thursday at 11:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Toothaker Road.

Saturday at 5:30 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Toothaker Road.

8:33 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Main Street.

Sunday at 7:26 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Main Street.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN ROME, Friday at 2:14 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Rome Road.

Saturday at 2:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Starbird Lane.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

Sunday at 4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tiffany Road.

6:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Hilltop Drive.

4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

12:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Parlin Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:55 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on White Schoolhouse Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Choate Street.

6:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

10:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stanley Road.

Sunday at 10:43 p.m., an overdose was reported on Horseshoe Road.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:11 p.m., James A. Williams, 39, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and violating a condition of release following a reported protection order violation at Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:32 p.m., Dylan S. Young, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor following a report of suspicious activity on Bond Street. During the same incident, Tyler A. Wilson, 22, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor. Also during the same incident, Dustin M. Wilson, 19, of Augusta, and Emily S. Raymond, 18, of Augusta, were both issued summonses on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

9:14 p.m., Jezerae R. O’Dell, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Capitol Street and Sewall Street.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 4:51 p.m., Susan A. Cyr, 59, of Monmouth, was issued a summons for attaching false plates following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 202.

