IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

9:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gannett Street.

10:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Caswell Street and North Belfast Avenue.

10:50 a.m., a missing person was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

11:29 a.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

11:44 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

12:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stone Street.

12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

2:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

2:22 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:37 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Western Avenue and Airport Road.

2:40 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Spencer Street.

3:36 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

4:10 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

4:26 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:16 p.m., a downed power line was reported on Western Avenue.

6:17 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Winthrop Court.

7:43 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

8:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Callahan Drive.

8:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 2:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Buena Vista Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 12:44 a.m., a person was reported missing from Oakland Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 9:01 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Philbrick Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Valley Farms Road.

4:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Lincoln Street at the University of Maine.

9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street at the University of Maine.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:09 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Harrison Avenue.

2:44 p.m., a downed power line was reported on Summer Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 8:59 a.m., fraud was reported on Red Paint Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 10:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

11:01 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

11:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

8:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Street.

10:46 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

11:46 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Concourse.

12:24 p.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.

3:02 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Celtics Drive.

3:54 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Street.

8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

Tuesday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:49 p.m., burglary was reported on Augusta Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Monday at 6:49 p.m., Eric K. Hunter, 30, of an unknown residence, was arrested on a charge of assault following a domestic dispute on Spring Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 12:36 p.m., Kennedy E. Brooks, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 202.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:25 p.m., Kalee Salisbury, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WHITEFIELD, March 7, Richard R. Potter Jr., 52, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Thayer Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:04 a.m., Roberto J. Brann, 68, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm following a reported weapons violation on Civic Center Drive.

