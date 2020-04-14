IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
9:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gannett Street.
10:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Caswell Street and North Belfast Avenue.
10:50 a.m., a missing person was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
11:29 a.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.
11:44 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
12:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stone Street.
12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
2:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.
2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
2:22 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:37 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Western Avenue and Airport Road.
2:40 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Spencer Street.
3:36 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.
4:10 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
4:26 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Northern Avenue.
4:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
5:16 p.m., a downed power line was reported on Western Avenue.
6:17 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Winthrop Court.
7:43 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
8:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Callahan Drive.
8:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 2:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Buena Vista Drive.
IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 12:44 a.m., a person was reported missing from Oakland Road.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 9:01 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Philbrick Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Valley Farms Road.
4:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Lincoln Street at the University of Maine.
9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street at the University of Maine.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:09 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Harrison Avenue.
2:44 p.m., a downed power line was reported on Summer Street.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 10:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 8:59 a.m., fraud was reported on Red Paint Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 10:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
11:01 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
11:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
8:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Street.
10:46 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
11:46 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Concourse.
12:24 p.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.
3:02 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Celtics Drive.
3:54 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Street.
8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
Tuesday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:49 p.m., burglary was reported on Augusta Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Hall Lane.
ARRESTS
IN GARDINER, Monday at 6:49 p.m., Eric K. Hunter, 30, of an unknown residence, was arrested on a charge of assault following a domestic dispute on Spring Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 12:36 p.m., Kennedy E. Brooks, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 202.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:25 p.m., Kalee Salisbury, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WHITEFIELD, March 7, Richard R. Potter Jr., 52, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Thayer Road.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:04 a.m., Roberto J. Brann, 68, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm following a reported weapons violation on Civic Center Drive.
