The Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council 334 will provide free no-contact takeout meals from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday April 15, at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

Wednesdays menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce or plain sauce, string beans, garlic bread and dessert.

To place a takeout order, call 458-8537. Be sure to leave your name, telephone number, the number of meals you wish to pick up, and an approximate time for pick up.

Be sure to adhere to social distancing rules at pick-up. Consider all neighbors, friends, shut-ins, those without transportation and add them to your order and deliver meals.

