IN ALBION, Tuesday at 10:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

IN ANSON, Tuesday at 11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lauras Way.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

10:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:35 a.m., an animal complaint was made on South Belfast Avenue.

11:08 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.

12:16 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Green Street.

12:38 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Cony Street.

12:47 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Burns Road.

1:25 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

2:26 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

2:40 p.m., a well-being check was made at Leighton and York Farm roads.

3:37 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

6:09 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

9:27 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on New England Road.

10:53 p.m., a dog barking was reported on Glen Street.

11:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 5:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN DEXTER, Tuesday at 2:55 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Tremblay Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., threatening was reported on Island Avenue.

12:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Serenity Circle.

2:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mountain Avenue.

5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday, 8:59 a.m., assault was reported on Crane Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

Wednesday, 2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 8:32 a.m., fraud was reported on Jackmans Mill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

Wednesday, 2:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Old County Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.

6:24 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Noble Court.

Wednesday, 12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

6:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

5:49 p.m., theft was reported on Cote Street.

6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Timberview Drive.

6:43 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Street.

11:52 a.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Avenue.

7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.

8:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.

8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Street.

9:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday, 7:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bellevue Street.

1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Smiley Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:57 p.m., Gladys A. Fowler, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (suboxone) following a pedestrian check at Northern Avenue and Canal Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., Ryan Smith, 45, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:55 a.m., Dalton Douglas Coolidge, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:52 p.m., William A. Beaulieu, 53, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault following the report of a domestic dispute on High Street.

