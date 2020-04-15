IN ALBION, Tuesday at 10:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
IN ANSON, Tuesday at 11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lauras Way.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.
9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.
10:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:35 a.m., an animal complaint was made on South Belfast Avenue.
11:08 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.
12:16 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Green Street.
12:38 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Cony Street.
12:47 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Burns Road.
1:25 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.
2:26 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
2:40 p.m., a well-being check was made at Leighton and York Farm roads.
3:37 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
6:09 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
9:27 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on New England Road.
10:53 p.m., a dog barking was reported on Glen Street.
11:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 5:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN DEXTER, Tuesday at 2:55 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Tremblay Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., threatening was reported on Island Avenue.
12:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Serenity Circle.
2:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mountain Avenue.
5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday, 8:59 a.m., assault was reported on Crane Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.
Wednesday, 2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Terrace.
IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 8:32 a.m., fraud was reported on Jackmans Mill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.
Wednesday, 2:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Old County Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.
6:24 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Noble Court.
Wednesday, 12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
6:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
5:49 p.m., theft was reported on Cote Street.
6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Timberview Drive.
6:43 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Street.
11:52 a.m., threatening was reported on North Street.
12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.
5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Avenue.
7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.
8:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.
8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Street.
9:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday, 7:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bellevue Street.
1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Smiley Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:57 p.m., Gladys A. Fowler, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (suboxone) following a pedestrian check at Northern Avenue and Canal Street.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., Ryan Smith, 45, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:55 a.m., Dalton Douglas Coolidge, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:52 p.m., William A. Beaulieu, 53, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault following the report of a domestic dispute on High Street.
