Chris Ross will perform facebook live music events at 6 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays at facebook.com/chrisrossandthenorth.

The singer-songwriter of Americana and rock band Chris Ross and the North will pick up his acoustic guitar to play and sing twice a week, until further notice, from his home in Raymond.

Ross has three albums of materials to choose from including the songs “Mostly Sober,” “Over Lonesome” and “The Long Way” and lots of stories to tell about them.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: