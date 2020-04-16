IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:30 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Bow Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:37 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Pierce Drive.

8:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:33 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Eight Rod Road.

11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

3:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Crosby Street.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

4:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.

4:55 p.m., police recovered needles on Eastern Avenue.

5:03 p.m., an assault was reported on State Street.

5:31 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.

5:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Penobscot Street.

8:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 12:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Florence Street.

2:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Cedar and Middle streets.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., theft was reported on Browns Corner Road.

8:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Golf View Drive.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:31 p.m., burglary was reported on Park Avenue.

IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 10:05 a.m., threatening was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

2:13 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 3:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

4:36 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Spring Street.

6:13 p.m., a burglary was reported on West Street.

9:02 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bridge Street.

Wednesday at 6:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pray Street.

9:45 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Autumn Street.

Thursday at 3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 11:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hardscrabble Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on Annabessacook Road. A full report was not available at press time.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 9:08 p.m., threatening was reported on County Ridge Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:04 p.m., theft was reported on Megan Drive.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilder Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rocky Shore Lane.

Thursday at 2:50 a.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

12:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:36 p.m., mischief was reported on North Avenue.

4:18 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

5:53 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Mases Lane.

Thursday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

7:36 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 3:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Montfort Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:28 a.m., theft was reported on Nudd Street.

10:39 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Colby Street.

12:02 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

1:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

2:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

2:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

4:22 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Plaza.

5:36 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on West River Road.

6:30 p.m., assault was reported on Redington Street.

7:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.

Thursday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

2:24 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

2:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

7:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Munson Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Grand Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 10:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.

Wednesday at 7:34 a.m., a stray animal was reported on U.S. Route 202.

9:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.

11:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., Ryan D. Bezio, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release at Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

11:33 a.m., Ronald Rolle, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a report of disorderly conduct on Medical Center Parkway.

8:23 p.m., Joshua R. Lund, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:10 p.m., Joshua M. Hall, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger following a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on State Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:03 p.m., Linsey Ann Brockelbank, 35, of Winterport, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7:31 p.m., Michael J. Epley, 43, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., Stephanie M. Colgan, 43, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Neal Street.

3:42 p.m., Jacob C. Gosselin, 22, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 5:10 p.m., Wayne P. Spicer, 59, of Naples, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

