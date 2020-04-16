Teens to Trails, based in Brunswick, is a trusted resource, connecting Maine parents, educators, school administrators, and students to the vast benefits of being outside.

According to a news release the charitable nonprofit, the stay-at-home order does not mean stay indoors; Gov. Janet Mills encourages outdoor exercise. Time in nature helps with concentration (good for teens and parents working at home). And mounting research shows that spending time in nature — even just 20 minutes per day, according to Science Daily — can lower stress hormone levels and improve your sense of well-being.

Teen to Trails offers many ways to help connect teenagers to life-changing outdoor experiences:

• Spend time outdoors everyday, and encourage your friends and family to get outside too — safely at maine.gov.

• Run out of flour or toilet paper? An online order can benefit Teens to Trails! Link to its Amazon Smile or GoodShop account at teenstotrails.org.

• Cleaning closets? Teens To Trails re-distributes lightly used and new outdoor gear to outing clubs throughout Maine.

• And those who are in the position to do so, financial contributions really help the organization continue planning its programs, collaborating with partners, communicating with teachers and upgrading its materials to connect more kids to the outdoors.

For more information, visit teenstotrails.org.

