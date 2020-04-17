IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:14 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on High Street.

8:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

9:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:59 a.m., needles were recovered on Eastern Avenue.

10:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on East Chestnut Street.

10:59 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

12:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.

4:45 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.

5:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:44 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Sparrow Drive.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Friday at 3:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 1:03 p.m., mischief was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Serenity Circle.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 1:33 p.m., a structure fire was reported on South Merrill Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phipps Canada Road.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 5:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

7:53 pm., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Village Place.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 5:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Carry Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:23 a.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:28 p.m., mischief was reported on Constitution Avenue.

5:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

9:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bridge Street.

Friday at 8:04 a.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

9:31 a.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

1:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

3:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Colby Street.

4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

11:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Friday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 4:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Ridge Road.

6:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 3:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 202.

9:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.

9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Apple Farm Crossing.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.

3:59 p.m., a utility problem was reported on Memorial Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:16 a.m., James A. Forbis, 36, of Buxton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault elevated by a prior conviction and violating a condition of release following a reported domestic disturbance on Stone Street.

5:50 p.m., Jeremiah W. O’Leary, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants on Water Street.

6:22 p.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault, aggravated criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

8:55 p.m., Tina M. Hart, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating a condition of release following a report of disorderly conduct on Medical Center Parkway.

9:50 p.m., Thomas L. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing and a probation violation following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 6:40 p.m., Cecile M. Levesque, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:58 p.m., Richard C. Johnson, 25, of Lincoln, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop near Water Street and Oak Street.

