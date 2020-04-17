IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:14 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on High Street.
8:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
9:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:59 a.m., needles were recovered on Eastern Avenue.
10:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on East Chestnut Street.
10:59 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.
12:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
4:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.
4:45 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.
5:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:44 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Sparrow Drive.
9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
Friday at 3:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Morrison Avenue.
IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 1:03 p.m., mischief was reported on East Ridge Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
7:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Serenity Circle.
IN HARMONY, Thursday at 1:33 p.m., a structure fire was reported on South Merrill Road.
IN JAY, Thursday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phipps Canada Road.
9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 5:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
7:53 pm., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.
11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Village Place.
IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 5:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Carry Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:23 a.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
3:28 p.m., mischief was reported on Constitution Avenue.
5:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
9:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bridge Street.
Friday at 8:04 a.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.
9:31 a.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
1:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
3:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
4:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Colby Street.
4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.
4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.
11:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
Friday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 4:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Ridge Road.
6:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.
9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 3:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 202.
9:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.
9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Apple Farm Crossing.
10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.
3:59 p.m., a utility problem was reported on Memorial Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:16 a.m., James A. Forbis, 36, of Buxton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault elevated by a prior conviction and violating a condition of release following a reported domestic disturbance on Stone Street.
5:50 p.m., Jeremiah W. O’Leary, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants on Water Street.
6:22 p.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault, aggravated criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.
8:55 p.m., Tina M. Hart, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating a condition of release following a report of disorderly conduct on Medical Center Parkway.
9:50 p.m., Thomas L. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing and a probation violation following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 6:40 p.m., Cecile M. Levesque, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to sign a criminal summons.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:58 p.m., Richard C. Johnson, 25, of Lincoln, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop near Water Street and Oak Street.
