IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on High Street.

8:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

9:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on East Chestnut Street.

10:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

12:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:16 p.m., assault was reported on Middle Street.

5:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

5:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:44 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Sparrow Drive.

8:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Saturday, 3:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:43 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Industrial Road.

8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bulldog Drive.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 8:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hovey Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 4:11 p.m., harassment was reported on East Madison Road.

4:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Fir Street.

4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thomas Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 12:05 p.m., a fight was reported on Country Club Road.

1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottage Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

4:31 p.m., mischief was reported on Water Street.

6:45 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

Saturday, 12:34 a.m., mischief was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:15 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Collins Street.

5:10 p.m., theft was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

5:44 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Gold Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:50 p.m., Jeremiah Warren Oleary, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

6:22 p.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault, aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and refusing to stop for an officer.

8:55 p.m., Tina M. Hart, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release.

9:50 p.m., Thomas L. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence aggravated assault and violating probation.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 9:45 p.m., Rebecca Erika Haines, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:38 a.m., Cory R. Gooldrup, 24, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: